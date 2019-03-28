Police offer R60k reward for info on murder of elderly Rosebank couple

Human rights activist Rosalie Bloch and her husband Aubrey Jackson were killed in their home in May 2018.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are offering an R60,000 reward in exchange for information that could lead to an arrest in connection with the murder of an elderly couple in Rosebank in 2018.

Human rights activist Rosalie Bloch (84) and her 94-year-old husband Aubrey Jackson were killed in their home in May 2018.

When police arrived on scene they found the deceased tied up.

Western Cape police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk said: “The elderly couple, Rosalie Bloch and Aubrey Jackson, were found tied and murdered in their home in Rosebank. They were signs of a break-in and a few items were missing.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)