Police offer R60k reward for info on murder of elderly Rosebank couple

WATCH LIVE: Public Protector releases reports on various investigationsLocal
Nehawu to intensify Sars strike if management fails to meet wage demandsBusiness
Police offer R60k reward for info on murder of elderly Rosebank coupleLocal
Angelo Agrizzi's security beefed up after death threats, inquiry toldLocal
Capitec Bank cuts fees to compete with digital newcomersBusiness
Ramaphosa: SMEs the way to create large-scale jobs, not factories or minesBusiness
DA leader Mmusi Maimane unfazed by pro-Zille surveyPolitics
Motlanthe: Politicians neglected to reflect on state of the peoplePolitics
Maimane: Current Energy Bill turning potential investors awayPolitics
Cosatu steps up pressure on Ramaphosa to hold son to account for Bosasa dealingsPolitics
Masina: Proposed new Ekurhuleni university to create jobs, woo investorsPolitics
Batohi concerned over withdrawal of charges against KZN mayor in Magaqa murderPolitics
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western SaharaOpinion
EXPLAINER: South Africans go to the polls in May: what you need to knowOpinion
ANALYSIS: Tropical cyclone Idai: The storm that knew no boundariesOpinion
FACT CHECK: World Water Day: 10 facts – some surprising – about Africa’s waterOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The toxic nature of our public discourseOpinion
Nehawu to intensify Sars strike if management fails to meet wage demandsBusiness
Capitec Bank cuts fees to compete with digital newcomersBusiness
Ramaphosa: SMEs the way to create large-scale jobs, not factories or minesBusiness
Impact of strike on revenue collection management's responsibility, Sars workersBusiness
Radebe: No irregularities with proposed $1bn South Sudan oil dealLocal
New commissioner Kieswetter seeks to make Sars respected againBusiness
Lotto results: Wednesday, 27 March 2019Lifestyle
Chicago prosecutor defends dropping charges in Jussie Smollett caseLifestyle
Chicago mayor demands answers after Smollett hoax charges droppedLifestyle
Shakira denies plagiarism allegation in Spain courtLifestyle
China release of Bohemian Rhapsody disappoints gay communityLifestyle
Netflix & chill? More like Netflix & water! CT features in new doccieLifestyle
Protect your children from measlesLifestyle
Who should play Lebo Mathosa in biopic? Tweeps weigh inLifestyle
Taraji P Henson delighted after Jussie Smollett charges droppedLifestyle
Dala and Behardien take Titans to MODC finalSport
Solskjaer named permanent Man Utd manager - clubSport
Fit-again Stormers lock Etzebeth returns for Blues clashSport
Woods, McIlroy & Johnson open with wins at WGC Match-PlaySport
Hamilton warns Mercedes of Ferrari recovery in BahrainSport
Klopp fired up as Liverpool and Man City head into run-inSport
What the SAHRC said about Malema's hate speech casesLocal
Money, money, money: 'Bosasa gave R500k to Andile Ramaphosa's foundation'Local
Porsches, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: Day 1 of Duduzane Zuma's trialLocal
Oops! How does a plane land in the wrong city?World
Meet Biko’s Manna – young musicians taking over JohannesburgLifestyle
There's light! For now, at least, with EskomLocal
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the Stellenbosch Air ShowLocal
Cyclone Idai: Beira Hospital surgical wing destroyedAfrica
Cyclone Idai: A call for helpAfrica
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
Suzanne Daniels: Matshela Koko is lying about emailsLocal
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 monthsBusiness
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
Police offer R60k reward for info on murder of elderly Rosebank couple
Human rights activist Rosalie Bloch and her husband Aubrey Jackson were killed in their home in May 2018.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are offering an R60,000 reward in exchange for information that could lead to an arrest in connection with the murder of an elderly couple in Rosebank in 2018.
Human rights activist Rosalie Bloch (84) and her 94-year-old husband Aubrey Jackson were killed in their home in May 2018.
When police arrived on scene they found the deceased tied up.
Western Cape police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk said: “The elderly couple, Rosalie Bloch and Aubrey Jackson, were found tied and murdered in their home in Rosebank. They were signs of a break-in and a few items were missing.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
