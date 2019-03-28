Outa: Govt must clarify future of failed e-toll system

The roads agency’s board of directors has passed an urgent resolution, suspending the legal processes aimed at collecting outstanding fees.

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says the government needs to clarify what the latest development around e-toll debt means for the future of the failed system.

This covers historic debt from as far back as 2015 and means that no new summonses will be applied for.

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage says that now that Sanral has taken a decision to stop chasing debt, the road’s agency needs to explain what this means for the survival of the e-tolling system.

“They need to make a final decision to pull the plug on the scheme and that’s going to require some decision at a national government level.”

Duvenage says the latest development sends a good message to motorists who resisted the implementation of e-tolls in the first place.

“There’s so much uncertainty. When Sanral made that comment it does send a message that the sanity is starting to prevail, they’re coming to their senses.”

Sanral’s announcement means unpaid e-toll bills of those who obtained judgments will no longer reflect on their credit records.

