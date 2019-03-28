Mokonyane told me not to worry about SIU probe - Agrizzi
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi returned to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry where he's giving insight into the years of corruption at the controversial company.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi claims Nomvula Mokonyane told him not to worry about a Special Investigation Unit (SIU) probe into the company.
Agrizzi returned to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry where he's giving insight into the years of corruption at the controversial company.
He said based on his estimates, Bosasa received over R2.5 billion in revenue every year through various contracts from provincial and national government departments between 2004 and 2016 as a direct result of bribing certain individuals.
Agrizzi said while Bosasa was operating a war room for the African National Congress (ANC) in 2014 in preparation for the elections, he was concerned about the evidence the SIU would uncover.
The former COO said Mokonyane told him they had nothing to worry about.
“The big thing to me was the SIU case. I was walking with her and Gavin [Watson] after a meeting and she said: 'Don’t worry about it, it’s closed, you don’t need to worry. Are you worried about the press? Don’t worry about the press, it’s closed and nothing is going to happen.’ ”
WATCH: Angelo Agrizzi returns to Zondo Commission
