Nehawu to intensify Sars strike if management fails to meet wage demands
Nehawu says if Sars refuses to give workers their demands, they will mobilise employees from other sectors to join in the strike.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade union National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) says workers at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) will intensify their strike if management fails to bring a new offer on Thursday.
Hundreds of workers have gathered outside the company’s headquarters in Pretoria, demanding an 11% salary increase, while Sars is offering 7%.
Nehawu says that if Sars refuses to give workers their demands, they will mobilise employees from other sectors to join in the strike.
Sars employees demonstrating outside the headquarters in Pretoria. #SarsStrike RN pic.twitter.com/nvmtwqbXqY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 28, 2019
Nehawu's first deputy president, Mike Shingange, said: “We’ll consider applying for a secondary strike for all the government workers who are members of Nehawu. There’s no other option except to intensify the strike and make sure that we hurt the employer the most, so that they come back to the table.”
Meanwhile, newly-appointed Sars boss Edward Kieswetter says he hopes that the strike is resolved as soon as possible.
SARS Strike in East London #SARSStrike @ewnreporter @SAfmRadio @POWER987News @Radio2000ZA @Radio702 @CapeTalk @CapricornFMNews @gagasifm @ethekwinitimes #COSATUMayDay @IsolezweNews pic.twitter.com/i4CSFHB0n6— @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) March 28, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
EFF seeks legal options to have Edward Kieswetter’s Sars appointment reversed
-
Radebe: No irregularities with proposed $1bn South Sudan oil deal
-
Impact of strike on revenue collection management's responsibility, Sars workers
-
Cosatu steps up pressure on Ramaphosa to hold son to account for Bosasa dealings
-
Ramaphosa: SMEs the way to create large-scale jobs, not factories or mines
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.