Nehawu to intensify Sars strike if management fails to meet wage demands

Nehawu says if Sars refuses to give workers their demands, they will mobilise employees from other sectors to join in the strike.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) says workers at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) will intensify their strike if management fails to bring a new offer on Thursday.

Hundreds of workers have gathered outside the company’s headquarters in Pretoria, demanding an 11% salary increase, while Sars is offering 7%.

Nehawu says that if Sars refuses to give workers their demands, they will mobilise employees from other sectors to join in the strike.

Sars employees demonstrating outside the headquarters in Pretoria. #SarsStrike RN pic.twitter.com/nvmtwqbXqY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 28, 2019

Nehawu's first deputy president, Mike Shingange, said: “We’ll consider applying for a secondary strike for all the government workers who are members of Nehawu. There’s no other option except to intensify the strike and make sure that we hurt the employer the most, so that they come back to the table.”

Meanwhile, newly-appointed Sars boss Edward Kieswetter says he hopes that the strike is resolved as soon as possible.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)