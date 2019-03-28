Popular Topics
N3 highway remains shut after protesters torch trucks

Just after midnight, a group of people set seven trucks alight and then fled the scene.

7 trucks were set alight by unknown suspects in the early hours of Thursday 28 March 2019 on the N3 near Mooi River. Picture: Supplied
7 trucks were set alight by unknown suspects in the early hours of Thursday 28 March 2019 on the N3 near Mooi River. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 highway near Mooi River remains closed in both directions on Thursday morning after a violent protest in which seven trucks were burnt down.

Just after midnight, a group of people set the trucks alight and then fled the scene.

There had been no reports of any injuries.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Thulani Zwane said the motive was not yet known.

"It is unknown as what happened but we received information that there was a group of people who chased away the drivers and then they set alight those trucks. A case of public violence was opened at Mooi River Police Station for further investigation."

