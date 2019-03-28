Murder of Delvina Europa (6) opens old wounds for Elim community
Six-year-old Delvina Europa’s body was found among bushes behind a school in the Elim community during a search by police and community members on Tuesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - A Bredasdorp resident has described the murdered six-year-old Delvina Europa as a fun and happy little girl.
The child’s body was found in bushes behind a school in the Elim community during a search by police and community members on Tuesday morning.
She was last seen on Sunday, 24 March.
Community worker Lana O’Neil says that angry residents are planning to take to the streets to protest against child murders.
The 35-year-old man taken in for questioning in connection with Delvina Europa’s murder has not yet been charged.
Little Delvina is the fifth minor to have been murdered in the region since 2013.
O’Neil says that her death has opened old wounds, as the circumstances are similar to a case in 2015 when five-year-old Kayde Williams was discovered murdered in Bredasdorp.
“We got the feeling that this rape and murder is similar to that of Kayde and it’s quite scary.”
Police are also investigating whether Delvina was raped.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
