Moz farmers salvage crops, rebuild in wake of Cylone Idai

As the cylclone hit close to harvesting time, many farmers are now saving what they can from their still flooded lands, and drying corn on roofs and sheets on the ground, creating bright yellow spots that can be seen from the air.

BEIRA, Mozambique - Farmers in the areas that were worst affected by Cyclone Idai are starting to rebuild and save what they can as relief efforts continue.

The cyclone swept through the area earlier this month, killing at least 440, with close to 2 million people affected by the devastation it caused.

Flying over the outskirts of Beira, hundreds of crops on farms are completely flattened.

The United Nations' Sebastian Rhodes Stampa says that many of these people are determined to save what they can.

"We've had helicopters go in to pick them up but they've said 'no thanks'. They're drying fruit on the roof, mielie on the roof... It is astonishing how they survive but they are surviving and we will reach some of them with more assistance soon."

Stampa says the relief efforts are still continuing to all the smaller areas that has been affected and they will make sure that all these people are helped.

