Moz farmers salvage crops, rebuild in wake of Cylone Idai
As the cylclone hit close to harvesting time, many farmers are now saving what they can from their still flooded lands, and drying corn on roofs and sheets on the ground, creating bright yellow spots that can be seen from the air.
BEIRA, Mozambique - Farmers in the areas that were worst affected by Cyclone Idai are starting to rebuild and save what they can as relief efforts continue.
The cyclone swept through the area earlier this month, killing at least 440, with close to 2 million people affected by the devastation it caused.
Flying over the outskirts of Beira, hundreds of crops on farms are completely flattened.
As the cyclone hit close to harvesting time, many farmers are now saving what they can from their still flooded lands, and drying corn on roofs and sheets on the ground, creating bright yellow spots that can be seen from the air.
The United Nations' Sebastian Rhodes Stampa says that many of these people are determined to save what they can.
"We've had helicopters go in to pick them up but they've said 'no thanks'. They're drying fruit on the roof, mielie on the roof... It is astonishing how they survive but they are surviving and we will reach some of them with more assistance soon."
Stampa says the relief efforts are still continuing to all the smaller areas that has been affected and they will make sure that all these people are helped.
GALLERY: After the storm, relief & shelter for survivors of Cyclone Idai
Popular in Africa
-
Radebe: No irregularities with proposed $1bn South Sudan oil deal
-
Crisis drives the SA to Zimbabwe cargo shuttle
-
Transporters cash in as crisis drives the SA-to-Zimbabwe cargo shuttle
-
Sisulu, Motsepe to deliver aid to Cyclone Idai victims in Mozambique, Zimbabwe
-
UN begins testing tap water after Mozambique confirms cholera cases
-
Mozambique to start cholera vaccinations next week after cyclone
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.