More than 20 shacks burn down in Alexandra blaze

The blaze broke out just after midnight and was put out by firefighters in the early hours of the morning.

Fire generic. Picture: Free Images.
Fire generic. Picture: Free Images.
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) said on Thursday that more than 20 shacks have burnt down in Alexandra.

The blaze broke out just after midnight and was put out by firefighters in the early hours of the morning.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “We want to encourage our residents to continue to look after any heating devices which might cause fire incidents at home.”

Earlier this month, hundreds of homes were destroyed in Alexandra shortly after a pylon collapsed.

Preliminary investigations later established that the blaze was not caused by the overhead cables which came lose.

