Mokonyane wants to testify at Zondo Commission, cross-examine Agrizzi

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi says Nomvula Mokonyane told him not to worry about any criminal consequences over their dodgy dealings.

JOHANNESBURG - Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has denied damning claims of corruption and says she'll apply to cross-examine her accuser Angelo Agrizzi.

The former Bosasa COO has told the state capture inquiry that Mokonyane received hundreds of thousands of rand from the firm to renovate her home along with so-called cash ‘donations.’

Agrizzi also said Mokonyane told him not to worry about any criminal consequences over their dodgy dealings.

Mokonyane said she planned to provide the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture with an honest account of her relationship with the Watson family.

Mokonyane said she intended to testify at the commission to disprove the allegations of corruption made against her by Agrizzi.

She said those claims were contradictory and designed to cast aspersions of impropriety in her personal

And professional capacity.

Earlier on Thursday, Agrizzi testified that Mokonyane was one of the top African National Congress officials to receive bribes from Bosasa, along with hundreds of thousands of rand worth of housing renovations.

#StateCaptureInquiry Environmental Affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane responds to Angelo Agrizzi's damning testimony. Plans to testify. BD pic.twitter.com/iAnTkEmkqS — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 28, 2019

THE WATSONS

Agrizzi has told the state capture commission the Watson family is the most politically connected in the country.

He said whenever he raised concerns about Bosasa's dodgy dealings and paying off politicians, the company's CEO Gavin Watson told him not to worry about it.

Agrizzi said Watson warned him about betraying them.

“The Watsons insured that they had the most powerful people in the country as their connections and friends. So, sitting here today, I’m very vulnerable like I was the last time because those friends and connections are very widespread. I don’t even know all of them, but I’m just saying that I was told so many times, categorically, that they are the most politically connected people in South Africa.”

#StateCaptureInquiry Agrizzi says he is not doing this because he is an "angel" or wants a reward or clemency but because he is tired of the rot at Bosasa and wants it to stop.



Inquiry adjourns until tomorrow for when Agrizzi is expected to continue his evidence. BD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 28, 2019