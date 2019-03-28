DA leader Mmusi Maimane unfazed by pro-Zille survey
The DA leader has downplayed the results of a survey which found that potential da supporters favour his predecessor outgoing Western Cape premier Zille over him.
CAPE TOWN - As Western Cape Premier Helen Zille’s days in office draw to an end, a new poll suggests that the Democratic Alliance (DA) still needs her to rake in votes.
A poll by a marketing and social research company, the Citizen Surveys, shows that an overwhelming number of potential DA supporters would be more likely to vote for the opposition party if Zille was not part of the current campaign.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane is, however, not fazed.
Maimane has downplayed the results of a survey which found that potential DA supporters favour his predecessor Zille over him.
The survey gathered evidence from 1,300 respondents who were interviewed face-to-face.
“Zille has done a great job in this province. Alan Winde will focus on that. We’re building a diverse team of South Africans. I certainly am not even worried about that [survey], I’ve not even heard about [it] and the DA is growing incredible.”
Zille tweeted that under Maimane’s leadership, the DA won control of metro municipalities in Nelson Mandela Bay, Johannesburg and Pretoria, something she could not achieve.
Edited by Zamangwane Shange
