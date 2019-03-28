Popular Topics
Mkhwebane orders urgent audit after findings on panel vans

The matter relates to Toyota Quantum panel vans which have been converted into passenger carrying taxis that do not meet lawfully required safety standards.

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found massive failures by the Transport Department and standards authorities to protect taxi commuters by allowing panel vans unlawfully converted into taxis to operate on the country's roads.

Advocate Mkhwebane released the report on Thursday related to a complaint dating back to 2012.

The matter relates to Toyota Quantum panel vans which have been converted into passenger carrying taxis that do not meet lawfully required safety standards and specifications.

Mkhwebane said the complaint against the department is substantiated.

“The department was warned about the practice and the existence of these vehicles in 2009 but failed to act and didn’t correct it by impounding these vehicles, as envisaged in the National Land Transport Act.”

She has ordered an urgent audit of the affected vehicles.

“The minister of transport to take urgent and appropriate steps to ensure that the department has an extensive and updated record of a number of vehicles illegally converted panel vans into passenger-carrying minibus taxis.”

