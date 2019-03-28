Mkhwebane orders urgent audit after findings on panel vans
The matter relates to Toyota Quantum panel vans which have been converted into passenger carrying taxis that do not meet lawfully required safety standards.
PRETORIA - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found massive failures by the Transport Department and standards authorities to protect taxi commuters by allowing panel vans unlawfully converted into taxis to operate on the country's roads.
Advocate Mkhwebane released the report on Thursday related to a complaint dating back to 2012.
The matter relates to Toyota Quantum panel vans which have been converted into passenger carrying taxis that do not meet lawfully required safety standards and specifications.
Mkhwebane said the complaint against the department is substantiated.
“The department was warned about the practice and the existence of these vehicles in 2009 but failed to act and didn’t correct it by impounding these vehicles, as envisaged in the National Land Transport Act.”
She has ordered an urgent audit of the affected vehicles.
“The minister of transport to take urgent and appropriate steps to ensure that the department has an extensive and updated record of a number of vehicles illegally converted panel vans into passenger-carrying minibus taxis.”
Timeline
-
Public Protector: Dlamini Zuma’s police VIP protection not improperly awarded
-
Mkhwebane, former Sars officials meet over Gordhan's approval of Pillay payout
-
Former Sars officials to appear before Mkhwebane over Ivan Pillay payout
-
Mkhwebane warns Letsatsi-Duba of jail time if she fails to declassify document
Popular in Local
-
'I am very unhappy' - Mboweni says Sanral must reverse e-toll debt decision
-
Mokonyane told me not to worry about SIU probe - Agrizzi
-
'The horror of horrors': CT community in shock after body found in trolley
-
Moral dilemma: Entrepreneurs gutted after Agrizzi's state capture testimony
-
EFF seeks legal options to have Edward Kieswetter’s Sars appointment reversed
-
Manuel threatens legal action over 'false', 'racist' statement by EFF
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.