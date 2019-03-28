Mixed reaction to SAHRC’s findings on Malema statements

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Mixed reaction to SAHRC’s findings on Malema statements

Lobby group AfriForum has already indicated that it will take the commission’s findings on judicial review.

EFF leader Julius Malema addressing media. Picture: Refilwe Pitjeng/EWN
EFF leader Julius Malema addressing media. Picture: Refilwe Pitjeng/EWN
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – There’s been mixed reaction to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)’s findings that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s leader Julius Malema’s statements about white and Indian people do not constitute hate speech.

Lobby group AfriForum has already indicated that it will take the commission’s findings on judicial review.

The SAHRC received complaints over Malema’s singing of the “kiss the boer” song, along with his comment that white people should not be slaughtered for now and his claim that the majority of Indians were racist.

What the SAHRC said about Malema's hate speech cases

The Freedom of Expression Institution’s Rea Simigiannis said that the organisation understood why the SAHRC did not classify Malema’s comments to be hate speech after a thorough explanation that historical context plays a pivotal role.

"They did explain that in terms of the Constitution, you have to look at the historical background, the context as well as whether it involves imminent violence."

Simigiannis said that analysing Malema’s comments had helped the country get a better sense of where the new boundaries on freedom of expression were.

Meanwhile, AfriForum does not agree with the SAHRC’s finding and is heading to court to challenge it.

Afriforum said that it was extremely concerned that the commission condones what it calls “blatant hate speech and incitement to violence against a minority group”.

The EFF has welcomed the outcome, calling it consistent and logical.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA