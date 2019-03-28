Mboweni formally introduces new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his appointment on Wednesday night on the eve of a strike at the revenue service over salary disputes.
PRETORIA - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has formally introduced new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter on Thursday afternoon in Pretoria.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his appointment on Wednesday night on the eve of a strike at the revenue service over salary disputes.
The National Education, Health And Allied Workers' Union said it’s concerned by the lack of transparency in the process of appointing the new Sars boss.
The union’s Sibusiso Valashiya said: “Appointing the commissioner of Sars could have been dealt with better; there could have been transparency. We do not have an issue with him, for now.”
Sars employees demonstrating outside the headquarters in Pretoria. #SarsStrike RN pic.twitter.com/nvmtwqbXqY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 28, 2019
The Public Servants Association’ Stefan Viljoen said they welcomed the appointment.
“We’re not sure what his interaction will be. If he is willing to talk to us, then we are willing to talk.”
The new commissioner, whose appointment is effective from 1 May, has already weighed in on the ongoing Sars strike.
He said the timing of the work stoppage was unfortunate and added must be resolved urgently.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Bosasa managed all SA airports, other govt contracts through bribes - Agrizzi
-
EFF seeks legal options to have Edward Kieswetter’s Sars appointment reversed
-
Police offer R60k reward for info on murder of elderly Rosebank couple
-
Vytjie Mentor is officially done with the ANC
-
Eskom suspends operations in Ga-Rankuwa after protest
-
Sars closes some branches amid wage strike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.