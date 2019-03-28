Mboweni formally introduces new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his appointment on Wednesday night on the eve of a strike at the revenue service over salary disputes.

PRETORIA - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has formally introduced new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter on Thursday afternoon in Pretoria.

The National Education, Health And Allied Workers' Union said it’s concerned by the lack of transparency in the process of appointing the new Sars boss.

The union’s Sibusiso Valashiya said: “Appointing the commissioner of Sars could have been dealt with better; there could have been transparency. We do not have an issue with him, for now.”

Sars employees demonstrating outside the headquarters in Pretoria. #SarsStrike RN pic.twitter.com/nvmtwqbXqY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 28, 2019

The Public Servants Association’ Stefan Viljoen said they welcomed the appointment.

“We’re not sure what his interaction will be. If he is willing to talk to us, then we are willing to talk.”

The new commissioner, whose appointment is effective from 1 May, has already weighed in on the ongoing Sars strike.

He said the timing of the work stoppage was unfortunate and added must be resolved urgently.

