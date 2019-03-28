Popular Topics
Manuel threatens legal action over 'false', 'racist' statement by EFF

Manuel said EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is plainly racist for assuming that Kieswetter is connected to him on the sole basis that the two of them are coloured.

Trevor Manuel delivered the keynote address at the Archbishop Thabo Makgoba Trust Public Lecture hosted by the University of the Western Cape. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Trevor Manuel delivered the keynote address at the Archbishop Thabo Makgoba Trust Public Lecture hosted by the University of the Western Cape. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Chair of the panel appointed to interview and select the new Sars commissioner Trevor Manuel has accused the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) of issuing a false, racist and libelous statements about himself and new Sars boss Edward Kieswetter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday that he had appointed Kieswetter on the recommendation of the panel and having accepted that he was the candidate best suited for the job.

The EFF claims without any supporting evidence that Kieswetter is a friend and business partner of Manuel.

Manuel said EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was plainly racist for assuming that Kieswetter is connected to him on the sole basis that the two of them are coloured.

He further called on Ndlozi to provide evidence that he and the new Sars commissioner are in business together, saying no such evidence exists.

Manuel has demanded a retraction and warned of legal action if one is not forthcoming.

The EFF has threatened legal action of its own to have the decision to appoint Kieswetter set aside.

The party has been a staunch supporter of former Commissioner Tom Moyane, who's been credited with destroying the organisation’s ability to function and collect revenue.

Eyewitness News revealed earlier this year that Malema’s wife and children live in a house owned by cigarette manufacturer Adriano Mazzotti who recently had assets seized by Sars for a significant tax debt.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

