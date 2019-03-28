Popular Topics
Maimane: Current Energy Bill turning potential investors away

According to DA leader Mmusi Maimane, Eskom is also stifling innovation and progress.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane, accompanied by Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde, unveils an alternative energy plan in the Western Cape to 'Keep the Lights On'. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the current legislative framework around energy is suppressing competition in the sector.

According to Maimane, Eskom is also stifling innovation and progress.

The DA is targeting the country’s energy crisis ahead of the May elections.

On the campaign trail in Cape Town on Wednesday, Maimane said that current legislation on energy is turning potential investors away.

“The great difficulty is the fact that the legislative process doesn’t make it a worthwhile investment because with this current law, if you don’t pass a cheaper Energy Bill, what you are going to end up saying to the people is that it is better to take a company and let it sell energy to Eskom, which doesn’t make it compatible.”

Maimane said diversifying the energy sector will create jobs and better options for consumers.

“I’d want for South African companies, obviously, to be at the forefront of that. Technology has made us a global society. Of course, there are certain components that have to be procured internationally, but without doubts, the job must be South African. Some people in this country must be able to benefit.”

The Energy Department told Eyewitness News it would respond to Maimane’s comments, but they are yet to do so.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA