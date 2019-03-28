Maimane: Current Energy Bill turning potential investors away

According to DA leader Mmusi Maimane, Eskom is also stifling innovation and progress.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the current legislative framework around energy is suppressing competition in the sector.



The DA is targeting the country’s energy crisis ahead of the May elections.

On the campaign trail in Cape Town on Wednesday, Maimane said that current legislation on energy is turning potential investors away.

“The great difficulty is the fact that the legislative process doesn’t make it a worthwhile investment because with this current law, if you don’t pass a cheaper Energy Bill, what you are going to end up saying to the people is that it is better to take a company and let it sell energy to Eskom, which doesn’t make it compatible.”

Maimane said diversifying the energy sector will create jobs and better options for consumers.

“I’d want for South African companies, obviously, to be at the forefront of that. Technology has made us a global society. Of course, there are certain components that have to be procured internationally, but without doubts, the job must be South African. Some people in this country must be able to benefit.”

The Energy Department told Eyewitness News it would respond to Maimane’s comments, but they are yet to do so.

WATCH: Leader @MmusiMaimane explains the importance of a collective effort to fight the energy crisis!



"If we want to build #OneSAforAll, its starts with us coming together in this energy crisis and saying, let us not make narrow political decisions ."#KeepTheLightsOn pic.twitter.com/1Jg7m1Bekd — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 27, 2019

