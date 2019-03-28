Popular Topics
Impact of strike on revenue collection management's responsibility, Sars workers

Hundreds of workers have gathered outside the company's headquarters in Pretoria, demanding a salary increase.

Nehawu and PSA members picket outside the headquarters of the South African Revenue Service on 28 March 2019. Picture: Robinson Nqola/EWN
Nehawu and PSA members picket outside the headquarters of the South African Revenue Service on 28 March 2019. Picture: Robinson Nqola/EWN
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African Revenue Service (Sars) workers say that management should take the responsibility for the impact that the strike will have on revenue collection and the resultant security risk at border posts.

Hundreds of workers have gathered outside the company's headquarters in Pretoria, demanding a salary increase.

Members affiliated to unions Nehawu and PSA want an 11.4% increase but Sars is offering 7%.

South Africa's new tax boss Edward Kieswetter has called the strike regrettable.

Kieswetter was formally appointed Sars commissioner on Wednesday.

He starts work on 1 May but today, thousands of his future employees have downed tools.

Kieswetter has acknowledged that he has a tough road ahead.

"Sars has many challenges but for me, it’s all about people. Internally, there are many hardworking, honest people who are employed for Sars. Mark Kingon has already done a sterling job to begin to stabilise Sars, so we’ll build on that to ensure that we can restore confidence in the leadership that can be respected."

