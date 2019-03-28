HBO to release behind-the-scenes 'Game of Thrones' documentary

The documentary 'Game of Thrones: The Last Watch' will air on 26 May, a week after the season eight finale.

LONDON - HBO will air a documentary that goes behind the scenes of the final season of Game of Thrones.

The fantasy drama series is set to draw to a close after eight seasons and British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay spent over a year on the set of the saga to treat fans to an unprecedented inside look at the making of the last-ever episodes.

The documentary, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, will air on 26 May, a week after the season eight finale and will chronicle "the creation of the show's most ambitious and complicated season."

An official announcement for the show said it would: "Delve deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland [serving as] an up-close and personal report from the trenches of production, following the crew and the cast as they contend with extreme weather, punishing deadlines and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers."

Producers have promised it will be much more than a 'making of' documentary.

The announcement added: "This is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world -- and then have to say goodbye to it."

Meanwhile, Emilia Clarke recently admitted she broke down after filming her final scenes as Daenerys Targaryen.

She said: "I started to do a little speech, not because I'm a pretentious actor, but because every time we said goodbye to a character, showrunners David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] would give us a gift and the crew would be around and everyone would stop and you'd sort of say a few words and it was really beautiful.

"I mean, I got three words in before I just completely broke down. You just hold it in and you're holding it in and you're holding it in, and then I just burst into tears like a complete idiot. Then we cracked open the champagne, but it was then that I realised that alcohol is a depressant! So it was less a celebratory champagne, it was more kind of like, 'We did it! We got to the finish line!' "