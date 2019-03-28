Popular Topics
Hawks head hails conviction, sentencing of 3 rhino poachers

The three were arrested in 2009 during a roadblock carrying a rifle, two axes covered in blood, and rhino horn.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
4 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya has hailed the conviction and sentencing of three rhino poachers.

The three were arrested in 2009 during a roadblock for carrying a rifle, two axes covered in blood, and rhino horn.

The case dragged on for 10 years but the men were finally sentenced in the Durban Regional Court on Wednesday. They were handed between 10 and 15 years' imprisonment.

Timeline

