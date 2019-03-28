Hawks head hails conviction, sentencing of 3 rhino poachers

Delvina Europa murder: Man taken in for questioning formally charged
The three were arrested in 2009 during a roadblock carrying a rifle, two axes covered in blood, and rhino horn.
JOHANNESBURG - Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya has hailed the conviction and sentencing of three rhino poachers.
The case dragged on for 10 years but the men were finally sentenced in the Durban Regional Court on Wednesday. They were handed between 10 and 15 years' imprisonment.
