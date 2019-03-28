Three killed, policeman and civilian hurt in Comoros unrest - minister

-
Twitter may tag rule-breaking Trump tweetsWorld
Cops make R3m drug bust in KelvinLocal
Sars obtains interim court order against striking employeesBusiness
SA facing crisis of violence against women, children - RamaphosaLocal
UK parliament speaker approves Friday vote on Brexit Withdrawal AgreementWorld
In US, first kidney transplant from living donor with HIVWorld
Cops make R3m drug bust in Kelvin
-
Sars obtains interim court order against striking employees
-
SA facing crisis of violence against women, children - Ramaphosa
-
Agrizzi reveals how Bosasa used dummy corporation to conceal top exec salaries
-
#RandReport: Rand slides alongside EM currencies, stocks steady
-
Kganyago: Practical, urgent reforms needed to promote economic growth
Mokonyane wants to testify at Zondo Commission, cross-examine AgrizziLocal
-
Manuel threatens legal action over 'false', 'racist' statement by EFFLocal
-
Smaller parties fight back, accuse DA of using fear-mongering tacticsPolitics
-
Bosasa managed all SA airports, other govt contracts through bribes - AgrizziLocal
-
Vytjie Mentor is officially done with the ANCPolitics
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western SaharaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: South Africans go to the polls in May: what you need to knowOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Tropical cyclone Idai: The storm that knew no boundariesOpinion
Agrizzi reveals how Bosasa used dummy corporation to conceal top exec salariesPolitics
-
#RandReport: Rand slides alongside EM currencies, stocks steadyBusiness
-
Kganyago: Practical, urgent reforms needed to promote economic growthBusiness
-
Moral dilemma: Entrepreneurs gutted after Agrizzi's state capture testimonyLocal
-
'I am very unhappy' - Mboweni says Sanral must reverse e-toll debt decisionBusiness
-
Mboweni formally introduces new Sars commissioner Edward KieswetterLocal
Jussie Smollett is 'victim of smear campaign'Lifestyle
-
Scientists discover how mosquitoes detect human sweatLifestyle
-
HBO to release behind-the-scenes 'Game of Thrones' documentaryLifestyle
-
Where Lot's wife froze, world's longest salt cave discovered, explorers sayLifestyle
-
FBI, US Justice Dept to review Jussie Smollett caseLifestyle
-
Free concert whets appetite ahead of Cape Town International Jazz FestivalLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 27 March 2019Lifestyle
-
Chicago prosecutor defends dropping charges in Jussie Smollett caseLifestyle
-
Chicago mayor demands answers after Smollett hoax charges droppedLifestyle
-
Time heals: Australian cricket on the mend after torrid 12 monthsSport
-
Burden returns for Sharks & Beast equals recordSport
-
How Solskjaer transformed Man Utd's fortunesSport
-
Soyizwapi to lead Blitzboks in Hong KongSport
-
Dala and Behardien take Titans to MODC finalSport
-
Solskjaer named permanent Man Utd manager - clubSport
What the SAHRC said about Malema's hate speech casesLocal
-
Money, money, money: 'Bosasa gave R500k to Andile Ramaphosa's foundation'Local
-
Porsches, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: Day 1 of Duduzane Zuma's trialLocal
-
Oops! How does a plane land in the wrong city?World
-
Meet Biko’s Manna – young musicians taking over JohannesburgLifestyle
-
There's light! For now, at least, with EskomLocal
-
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the Stellenbosch Air ShowLocal
-
Cyclone Idai: Beira Hospital surgical wing destroyedAfrica
-
Cyclone Idai: A call for helpAfrica
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
-
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
-
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
-
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
-
Suzanne Daniels: Matshela Koko is lying about emailsLocal
-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 monthsBusiness
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
Three killed, policeman and civilian hurt in Comoros unrest - minister
One of those hurt was a police officer who suffered minor injuries while an insurgent was badly hurt following an exchange of fire near a barracks in the capital Moroni, Interior Minister Mohamed 'Kiki' Daoudou told journalists.
MORONI - Two insurgents and a policeman were killed and two people injured in violence in Comoros Thursday, a minister said, after a defeated presidential candidate bidding to unseat the president was arrested.
One of those hurt was a police officer who suffered minor injuries while an insurgent was badly hurt following an exchange of fire near a barracks in the capital Moroni, Interior Minister Mohamed "Kiki" Daoudou told journalists.
"The situation is under control, an investigation is underway," he said, urging people not to assume the bloodshed was linked to the arrest of widely respected former colonel Soilihi Mohamed who was named head of an opposition transitional authority hoping to unseat President Azali Assoumani.
Indebted cutting-edge hospital in Comoros faces collapse3 days ago
-
19 people set to challenge Comoran president at polls63 days ago
-
Comoros leader stirs anger by questioning outcry over Khashoggi killing69 days ago
-
Comoros lawmakers defeat move giving president full powers before elections121 days ago
Transporters cash in as crisis drives the SA-to-Zimbabwe cargo shuttleone day ago
-
Radebe: No irregularities with proposed $1bn South Sudan oil deal11 hours ago
-
Sisulu, Motsepe to deliver aid to Cyclone Idai victims in Mozambique, Zimbabwe13 hours ago
-
Crisis drives the SA to Zimbabwe cargo shuttleone day ago
-
Man who tried to kill wife with plane in Botswana identified as South African4 days ago
-
Cyclone Idai: A call for help6 days ago
