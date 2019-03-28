Three killed, policeman and civilian hurt in Comoros unrest - minister

One of those hurt was a police officer who suffered minor injuries while an insurgent was badly hurt following an exchange of fire near a barracks in the capital Moroni, Interior Minister Mohamed 'Kiki' Daoudou told journalists.

MORONI - Two insurgents and a policeman were killed and two people injured in violence in Comoros Thursday, a minister said, after a defeated presidential candidate bidding to unseat the president was arrested.

"The situation is under control, an investigation is underway," he said, urging people not to assume the bloodshed was linked to the arrest of widely respected former colonel Soilihi Mohamed who was named head of an opposition transitional authority hoping to unseat President Azali Assoumani.