Govt condemns attacks on foreign nationals in KZN, Limpopo

JOHANNESBURG - The South African government has condemned attacks on foreign nationals in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo, calling on law enforcement agencies to ensure that perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted.

This follows attacks on foreign nationals in the two provinces over the last two days which resulted in some of them seeking refuge at police stations and a mosque.

In a statement released on Thursday, government said it was receptive to people's needs and urged all citizens to use relevant platforms to express their concerns and frustrations, including talking to elected officials in their communities.

Acting Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) director general Phumla Williams said: “South Africans are generally peace-loving and friendly people and most of these attacks are nothing less of criminality. Government is receptive to people’s needs and urges all citizens to use the relevant platforms to express their concerns and frustrations, including talking to elected officials in their communities.”

She said police would investigate attacks.

“Government remains committed to building a society based on democratic values of social justice, human dignity, equality, non-racialism, non-sexism and the advancement of human rights. Government calls on all stakeholders including community leaders to stop and discourage attacks on foreign nationals. We appeal to communities to give state agencies and relevant authorities the time and opportunity to deal with any concerns they may have as violence will not solve any issue,” she said in the statement.