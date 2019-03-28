Popular Topics
Golden Arrow ‘extremely concerned’ after latest bus robbery

On Wednesday, passengers travelling from Mitchells Plain to Bellville were robbed on board the bus.

FILE: Golden Arrow buses line up at Cape Town Station to pick up commuters. Picture: EWN
FILE: Golden Arrow buses line up at Cape Town Station to pick up commuters. Picture: EWN
7 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow says it's extremely concerned about the spate of robberies on buses in Cape Town.

On Wednesday, passengers travelling from Mitchells Plain to Bellville were robbed on board the bus.

Since September last year, there have been more than 20 similar incidents in the city.

According to Golden Arrow, four men boarded the bus as paying customers.

During the trip they took out their weapons and robbed the other passengers and driver, and then fled.

The driver then went to the police station, where all those on board were interviewed and the bus was processed for forensic evidence.

The company's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said would beef up security.

“We’re looking at camera and panic button at driver’s area but it’s not as simple a placing a camera on the bus. What happens when a panic button is pressed? Who is going to attend? What is going to happen? Is the driver going to continue driving with armed assailants in the bus?”

She added they approached Mayco member JP Smith for some assistance.

Smith confirmed that the city is willing to assist.

“We’ve indicated our willingness to engage in an agreement with them. They said they were interested and they will meet with the law enforcement. We’ll then start working on the buses.”

