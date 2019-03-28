Popular Topics
Free concert whets appetite ahead of Cape Town International Jazz Festival

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival starts on Friday and celebrates its 20th birthday.

Shekhinah performs on stage at the free concert in Greenmarket Square in Cape Town on 27 March 2019. The concert is a pre-cursor to Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
Shekhinah performs on stage at the free concert in Greenmarket Square in Cape Town on 27 March 2019. The concert is a pre-cursor to Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The countdown is on to one of the biggest jazz music festivals in the world.

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) starts on Friday and celebrates its 20th birthday.

On Wednesday, some of the artists on the lineup performed for Capetonians and visitors in the traditional pre-festival free concert.

Greenmarket Square in Cape Town rapidly filled up with music lovers of every variety.

People came from all over Cape Town to listen to some of their favourite artists.

Some sang along from camping chairs, while others couldn't fight the rhythm, dancing in the square... on a perfect autumn evening.

“Don Vino Prins, Shekhinah and Graig Lucas are cool and awesome. We’re their fans, we listen to them on the radio,” one of the concertgoers said.

Another couldn't hold back her excitement over meeting her idol: “My favourite part was meeting my idol, Shekhinah. She’s so humbled.”

“We have busy lives, we work and never get a chance to hang out, so we found out about this concert and came because we like jazz,” said another jazz fan.

The main event happens this weekend.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

