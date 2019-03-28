Fit-again Stormers lock Etzebeth returns for Blues clash

The Stormers have made six changes to their starting line-up for the encounter with the Blues in Auckland on Saturday.

There are three changes to the backline and three in the forward pack for the clash, which kicks off at 08h35am SA time at Eden Park on Saturday.

Damian Willemse comes in at fullback, with Dillyn Leyds shifting to the left wing and Dan du Plessis back at outside centre. Flyhalf Joshua Stander comes onto the replacements bench.

There are two rotational switches up front, with Jaco Coetzee at No.8 and Wilco Louw at tighthead prop, while a fit-again Eben Etzebeth comes into the second row in place of the injured JD Schickerling. As a result, utility forward Cobus Wiese will be among the replacements.

Following feedback from a specialist, Schickerling has returned to Cape Town to recover from a shoulder injury and is expected to be out for three weeks. Loose forward Kobus van Dyk has joined the squad in his place. Lock Salmaan Moerat is not available this weekend due to a concussion sustained against the Hurricanes but he is expected to be fit next week.