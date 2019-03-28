Evicted Paarl farmworkers to challenge court order granting ejection
A family of ten was evicted from a farm on Tuesday and is now homeless after the Land Claims Court in Johannesburg granted permission to the owner to eject them.
CAPE TOWN - Evicted farm workers in Paarl are challenging a court order granting permission for them to be booted from the premises.
A family of ten was evicted from a farm on Tuesday and is now homeless after the Land Claims Court in Johannesburg granted permission to the owner to eject them.
A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Women on Farms, is now assisting the family.
The project’s co-director, Carmen Louw, explains that the father of the household was dismissed in 2008.
"Because he was no longer working on the farm, the farmer owner then started eviction proceedings against the family."
Louw says the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform assigned an attorney to represent the family.
"We’re busy drafting papers to approach the court again to ensure that the family has a fair opportunity to defend themselves in court."
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Best man for the job: Edward Kieswetter unanimously recommended for Sars top job
-
Mixed reaction to SAHRC’s findings on Malema statements
-
EFF seeks legal options to have Edward Kieswetter’s Sars appointment reversed
-
CARTOON: In a Spin
-
7 trucks torched in protest near Mooi River, N3 shut down
-
UPDATE: Another wheel comes off 'Afrikaans is Groot' as Toyota, Media24 walk out
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.