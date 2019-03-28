EFF seeks legal options to have Edward Kieswetter’s Sars appointment reversed
Kieswetter was appointed on Wednesday but the EFF cried foul over the appointment and complained that the interviews of the candidates were secret and not at all transparent.
PRETORIA – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is looking at legal options to have the appointment of the new commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) Edward Kieswetter reversed.
Kieswetter was appointed on Wednesday but the EFF cried foul over the appointment and complained that the interviews of the candidates were secret and not at all transparent.
Advocacy group Right2Know also flagged the closed interview process as a problem.
The organisation's Allison Tilley said: “We think that it’s really time that we look at a standard process for these kinds of appointments so that we don’t keep having the argument over and over again as to how appointments should be conducted.”
The panel appointed to interview and shortlist candidates for the position unanimously recommended that Kieswetter take up the top post.
They believed that he had the best mix of experience and institutional knowledge to lead Sars.
Kieswetter served as deputy Sars commissioner under Pravin Gordhan between 2004 and 2009. He also served as CEO of Alexander Forbes Group Holdings and was part of the board appointed to clean up Transnet.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Best man for the job: Edward Kieswetter unanimously recommended for Sars top job
-
Mixed reaction to SAHRC’s findings on Malema statements
-
CARTOON: In a Spin
-
Presidency: Decision to keep Ramaphosa in dark over donors intentional
-
Batohi concerned over withdrawal of charges against KZN mayor in Magaqa murder
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Skorokoro
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.