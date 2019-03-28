EFF seeks legal options to have Edward Kieswetter’s Sars appointment reversed

Kieswetter was appointed on Wednesday but the EFF cried foul over the appointment and complained that the interviews of the candidates were secret and not at all transparent.

PRETORIA – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is looking at legal options to have the appointment of the new commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) Edward Kieswetter reversed.

Advocacy group Right2Know also flagged the closed interview process as a problem.

The organisation's Allison Tilley said: “We think that it’s really time that we look at a standard process for these kinds of appointments so that we don’t keep having the argument over and over again as to how appointments should be conducted.”

The panel appointed to interview and shortlist candidates for the position unanimously recommended that Kieswetter take up the top post.

They believed that he had the best mix of experience and institutional knowledge to lead Sars.

Kieswetter served as deputy Sars commissioner under Pravin Gordhan between 2004 and 2009. He also served as CEO of Alexander Forbes Group Holdings and was part of the board appointed to clean up Transnet.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)