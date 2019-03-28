Duduzane Zuma’s defence argues State failed to show negligence in crash case
After the State closed its case at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Zuma filed an application for a discharge and that he be acquitted.
PRETORIA - Duduzane Zuma’s defence advocate has argued that the State has failed to present any evidence that his client acted negligently when he lost control of his Porsche and collided with a taxi.
The former president’s son is being tried on charges of reckless and negligent driving, and culpable homicide for causing the death of taxi passenger Phumzile Dube.
His defence Advocate Mike Hellens questioned how his client was expected to foresee that a puddle of water on a national highway was of such significance that driving at 100km/h would cause him to lose control.
Hellens said that the State’s own accident reconstruction expert found both the Porsche and the taxi were traveling at the same speed.
He said the taxi driver testified that he was driving at about 100km/h. Hellens asked if that speed was reasonable for the taxi driver in the conditions, why was it not reasonable for his client.
State prosecutor Yusuf Baba said witnesses had described a night where it was raining heavily and visibility was limited.
Baba said that in those conditions Zuma did not act responsibly and therefore had a case to answer to.
The magistrate was expected to deliver judgment on Friday.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
