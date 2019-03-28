Delvina Europa murder: Man taken in for questioning formally charged
CAPE TOWN - A man taken in for questioning in connection with the murder of a six-year-old girl in Elim near Bredasdorp has been formally charged.
The 35-year-old man, who is known in the community, is expected to appear in the local magistrate’s court later on Thursday morning.
Delvina Europa’s body was found among bushes behind a school in the area during a community search on Tuesday morning.
She was last seen on Sunday.
Police are also investigating whether the little girl was raped.
