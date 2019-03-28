CT teen (14) found dead in home by father

A neighbour, who does not want to be identified for safety reasons, said the family only moved in three weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - A Glenhaven father made a gruesome discovery on Wednesday night when he came home and found his 14-year-old son dead in his bedroom.

Bellville South police in Cape Town are investigating a case of murder and no arrests have been made yet.

Most of their belongings were still in boxes when police arrived.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “Anyone with information about this fatal incident is requested to contact the police.”