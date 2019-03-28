Popular Topics
CT teen (14) found dead in home by father

A neighbour, who does not want to be identified for safety reasons, said the family only moved in three weeks ago.

Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A Glenhaven father made a gruesome discovery on Wednesday night when he came home and found his 14-year-old son dead in his bedroom.

Bellville South police in Cape Town are investigating a case of murder and no arrests have been made yet.

A neighbour, who does not want to be identified for safety reasons, said the family only moved in three weeks ago.

Most of their belongings were still in boxes when police arrived.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “Anyone with information about this fatal incident is requested to contact the police.”

