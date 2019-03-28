Cosatu steps up pressure on Ramaphosa to hold son to account for Bosasa dealings

Bosasa has been front and centre at the state capture commission, with high ranking leaders of the company admitting to paying bribes for tenders.

JOHANNESBURG/PRETORIA - Trade union federation the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is upping the pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa to hold his son to account for his dealings with Bosasa.

The president’s son, Andile, this week admitted he was paid R2 million by the firm.

It also emerged in Parliament that Bosasa had made a R500,000 donation to a trust fund being run by Ramaphosa’s supporters during his campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) presidency.

The Presidency released a statement saying that Ramaphosa had no knowledge of the donation.

Ramaphosa has once again clarified that the donation and his son’s dealings with the company are unrelated.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says the amount in question will now be placed in an attorney’s trust until allegations against Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson have been clarified.

DUDUZANE ZUMA

From the current president’s son to the former president’s son, Duduzane Zuma.

Duduzane Zuma’s culpable homicide trial continues on Thursday, with the judgement expected during the course of the day on his application for discharge and acquittal.

On Wednesday, Zuma’s defence advocate argued the state has failed to present any evidence that he acted negligently when he lost control of his Porsche and collided with a taxi.

Zuma’s defence Advocate Mike Hellens questioned how his client was expected to foresee that a puddle of water on a national highway was of such significance that driving at 100km/h would cause him to lose control.

Hellens says that the State’s own accident reconstruction expert found both the Porsche and the taxi were travelling at the same speed.

He says the taxi driver testified that he was driving at about 100km/h.

Hellens asked if that speed is reasonable for the taxi driver in the conditions, why is it not reasonable for his client?

State prosecutor Yusuf Baba says witnesses have described a night where it was raining heavily and visibility was limited.

He says that in the conditions, Zuma did not act responsibly and therefore has a case to answer to.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)