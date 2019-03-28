Cops make R3m drug bust in Kelvin

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Cops make R3m drug bust in Kelvin

Police say three alleged drug dealers have been arrested while a fourth suspect was handcuffed for attempting to bribe officers.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have recovered drugs estimated at R3 million at an illegal drug lab in Kelvin, in Johannesburg.

Police raided the house on Wednesday night following a crime intelligence operation.

They say three alleged drug dealers have been arrested while a fourth suspect was handcuffed for attempting to bribe officers.

National Commissioner Khehla Sitole visited the illegal laboratory on Thursday afternoon where he commended officers for their swift action.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said: “[We found] mandrax to the estimated value of R2.5 million and crystal meth to an estimated worth of R500,000. So, we'll make it about R3 million. There were chemicals as well. The value is yet to be determined.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA