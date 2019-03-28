Cops make R3m drug bust in Kelvin

Police say three alleged drug dealers have been arrested while a fourth suspect was handcuffed for attempting to bribe officers.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have recovered drugs estimated at R3 million at an illegal drug lab in Kelvin, in Johannesburg.

Police raided the house on Wednesday night following a crime intelligence operation.

They say three alleged drug dealers have been arrested while a fourth suspect was handcuffed for attempting to bribe officers.

National Commissioner Khehla Sitole visited the illegal laboratory on Thursday afternoon where he commended officers for their swift action.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said: “[We found] mandrax to the estimated value of R2.5 million and crystal meth to an estimated worth of R500,000. So, we'll make it about R3 million. There were chemicals as well. The value is yet to be determined.”