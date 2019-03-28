-
CoCT mitigates chances of sewers overflowing during load shedding
Water and Waste Mayco member Xanthea Limberg says the city beefed up contingency measures after the 2014/2015 load shedding period.
CAPE TOWN - Municipalities in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni are concerned that their sewerage networks have constrained by load shedding.
Officials say that should load shedding continue, there is a risk sewage pump stations could overflow.
According to Eskom, there will be no load shedding this week following last week’s rolling blackouts.
Water and Waste Mayco member Xanthea Limberg says the city beefed up contingency measures after the 2014/2015 load shedding period.
She says most of Cape Town’s bulk water supply system is essentially gravity-fed, which ensures water supply is provided quite effectively during load shedding.
“After the 2014-2015 load shedding period, the City of Cape Town ensured that all our waste-to-treatment plants, as well as the 85 large priority water and pump stations, were fitted with permanent generators. This means that we can supply water and sanitation to a significant portion of the City without major interruptions.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
