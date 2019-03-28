Cele: No cases dealing with KZN political violence have been withdrawn
Cele briefed the media on Thursday morning about that progress made in several cases relating to violence in KZN, including the murder of ANC Youth League general-secretary Sindiso Magaqa.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has denied any cases have been withdrawn dealing with political violence in KwaZulu-Natal.
Instead, he says that some charges have been withdrawn.
Cele's briefing came less than a day after National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi issued a statement saying that she is extremely concerned about a decision to withdraw charges against two high ranking ANC members implicated in violence in the province.
ANC mayor Mluleki Ndobe and municipal manager Zweliphansi Skhosana were arrested last week in connection with the 2017 murder of Magaqa.
They appeared in a KwaZulu-Natal court on Monday where it was revealed that the NPA did not have sufficient evidence to continue with the case.
Batohi said that the matter is receiving urgent attention and has asked for a report from the KZN director of public prosecutions on what led to the enrolment and withdrawal of the case.
Timeline
