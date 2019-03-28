Case against Elim girl's alleged murderer postponed

#RandReport: Rand slides alongside EM currencies, stocks steady
CAPE TOWN - The case against a man charged with the murder of a 6-year-old Elim girl has been postponed until 18 April for a formal bail application.
The 35-year-old man appeared in the Bredasdorp Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Delvina Europa's body was found among bushes behind a school in the Elim community during a search by police and community members on Tuesday morning.
Police are also investigating whether the minor was raped.
