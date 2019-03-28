Bosasa managed all SA airports, other govt contracts through bribes - Agrizzi
Former Bosasa COO Angelo told the commission that they also managed all airports in South Africa except in Limpopo by paying over R2 million in bribes to airport officials to secure the R32 million per annum contract.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi says Bosasa survived on contracts from various government departments worth millions of rand by bribing a number of government officials.
Agrizzi was testifying at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry in Parktown on Tuesday.
Agrizzi said one of the departments they dealt with was Correctional Services where they secured a R580 million contract per year and paid out about R15 million in the same period.
Agrizzi told the commission that they also managed all airports in South Africa except in Limpopo by paying over R2 million in bribes to airport officials to secure the R32 million per annum contract.
Agrizzi said between 2004 and 2016 they made over R2.5 billion from various contracts.
“I was told to factor in 2.5% or pay R2 million out.”
WATCH: Angelo Agrizzi returns to Zondo Commission
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Angelo Agrizzi's security beefed up after death threats, inquiry told
-
EFF seeks legal options to have Edward Kieswetter’s Sars appointment reversed
-
Police offer R60k reward for info on murder of elderly Rosebank couple
-
WATCH LIVE: Public Protector releases reports on various investigations
-
Nehawu to intensify Sars strike if management fails to meet wage demands
-
Sars closes some branches amid wage strike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.