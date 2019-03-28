Bosasa managed all SA airports, other govt contracts through bribes - Agrizzi

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi says Bosasa survived on contracts from various government departments worth millions of rand by bribing a number of government officials.

Agrizzi was testifying at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry in Parktown on Tuesday.

Agrizzi said one of the departments they dealt with was Correctional Services where they secured a R580 million contract per year and paid out about R15 million in the same period.

Agrizzi told the commission that they also managed all airports in South Africa except in Limpopo by paying over R2 million in bribes to airport officials to secure the R32 million per annum contract.

Agrizzi said between 2004 and 2016 they made over R2.5 billion from various contracts.

“I was told to factor in 2.5% or pay R2 million out.”

