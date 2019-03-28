-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 monthsBusiness
Bo-Kaap now under heritage protection
Councillors on Thursday afternoon approved the inclusion of the community in a heritage protection overlay zone.
CAPE TOWN - The Bo-Kaap area now enjoys heritage protection from the City of Cape Town council.
Councillors on Thursday afternoon approved the inclusion of the community in a heritage protection overlay zone.
This serves to conserve the neighbourhood’s heritage by encouraging owners to retain and rehabilitate the existing residential buildings.
It also ensures new developments and alterations to existing buildings do not break down the historic urban landscape of the area.
Mayco member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt said: “There are developments that have been approved already and there are developments that are in process. You cannot make law retrospectively. You can only make law as from the date you proclaimed forward.”
