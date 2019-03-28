Best man for the job: Edward Kieswetter unanimously recommended for Sars top job

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday that Kieswetter had been appointed to lead the revenue service for the next five years starting on the first of May.

PRETORIA - The South African Revenue Service (Sars)’s new commissioner Edward Kieswetter, who returns to the organisation after a decade in the private financial sector, not only brings a wealth of experience but skills and qualifications.

The panel appointed to interview and shortlist candidates for the position unanimously recommended that he take up the top post.

Kieswetter considers himself a lifelong scholar and actively supports and mentors young professionals while serving as a member of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.

The new Sars commissioner has six degrees to his name, the most recent being a masters in commerce, in South African and international tax obtained in 2007 from the North-West University.

Before joining Sars as the deputy commissioner in 2004 where he served under then-commissioner Pravin Gordhan, Kieswetter was a senior executive in the FirstRand banking group, and before that, he served as a senior manager at Eskom.

During his five-year term at Sars, ending in 2009, Kieswetter established the large business centre and the high net worth individual unit.

For the last decade, he has served as the group chief executive of the Alexander Forbes Group Holdings.

