Batohi concerned over withdrawal of charges against KZN mayor in Magaqa murder

Harry Gwala District Mayor Mluleki Ndobe and municipal manager Zweliphansi Skhosana were arrested last week in connection with the murder of former ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG – National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Advocate Shamila Batohi says that she is extremely concerned about a decision taken by her office to withdraw charges against African National Congress (ANC) Mayor Mluleki Ndobe and municipal manager Zweliphansi Skhosana.

The pair were arrested last week in connection with the murder of former ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa in 2017.

They appeared in a KwaZulu-Natal court on Monday where it was revealed that the NPA didn’t have sufficient evidence to continue with the case.

Batohi said the matter was receiving urgent attention and she had asked for a report from the KZN director of public prosecutions Advocate Moipone Noko on what led to the enrolment and withdrawal of the case.

