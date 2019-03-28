Angelo Agrizzi's security beefed up after death threats, inquiry told

The disgraced former Bosasa COO is back for the second round of testimony after dropping bombshells during his nine-day testimony earlier in 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgraced former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi says that he has been receiving threats against his life since he started testifying at the Zondo commission of inquiry.

Agrizzi is back for the second round of testimony after dropping bombshells during his nine-day testimony earlier in 2019, where he implicated senior politicians and government officials.

These included allegations of corruption and bribery by Bosasa on the instruction of its CEO Gavin Watson, in order to secure government contracts and financial impropriety.

Despite this Agrizzi says he is more determined to testify.

“Chair, I don’t always raise these issues and I was punched once. I’ve been very flippant about any threats. I’ve kind of taken it in my stride and try not to make a big thing out of it because my family will hear about it. Unfortunately, I haven’t briefed them about this yet.”

Advocate Paul Pretorius told the commission that Agrizzi has been provided with more security.

