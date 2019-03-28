Agrizzi reveals how Bosasa used dummy corporation to conceal top exec salaries

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi says Bosasa used a dummy corporation called Consilium to conceal how much the Watson family and top executives at the firm earned.

Agrizzi said Consilium paid half their salaries while the rest came from Bosasa's accounts.

Agrizzi continued giving damning testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry in Parktown on Thursday.

The former coo said Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson was given specific orders on how salaries would be paid in order to dupe the company's black directors and the South African Revenue Service.