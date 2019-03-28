7 trucks torched in protest near Mooi River, N3 shut down
The violent protest is a few kilometers north of Mooi River and has forced the N3 highway to be closed in both directions.
JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concessions Company says that seven trucks have been torched by protestors barricading the highway in KwaZulu-Natal.
The violent protest is a few kilometers north of Mooi River and has forced the N3 highway to be closed in both directions.
There have been no reports of any injuries.
Police are now on the scene.
05h33 #AlertUpdate: Protest action taking place at N3-4 57.8 near Hidcote I/C 152. Total road closure. S/B traffic diverted at Hidcote and back at Treverton. N/B traffic diverted at Mooi River and back at Treverton.— N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) March 28, 2019
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: In a Spin
-
Best man for the job: Edward Kieswetter unanimously recommended for Sars top job
-
UPDATE: Another wheel comes off 'Afrikaans is Groot' as Toyota, Media24 walk out
-
What the new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter has planned
-
Mixed reaction to SAHRC’s findings on Malema statements
-
New Sars commissioner appointed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.