7 trucks torched in protest near Mooi River, N3 shut down

The violent protest is a few kilometers north of Mooi River and has forced the N3 highway to be closed in both directions.

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concessions Company says that seven trucks have been torched by protestors barricading the highway in KwaZulu-Natal.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Police are now on the scene.