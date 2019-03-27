Zuma’s defence: State failed to prove negligence in fatal car crash
After the State closed its case in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Zuma brought an application to have his case discharged and have the court acquit him.
PRETORIA - Duduzane Zuma's defence counsel has argued that the State has failed to prove he acted negligently when he lost control of his sports car and crashed into a taxi leading to the death of passenger Phumzile Dube.
Zuma’s defence advocate Mike Hellens asked the court to consider all the evidence led by the State and decide if it proved a case of.
He said the state failed on two levels firstly to prove that his client was negligent, and secondly to disprove the version that he put up that through no fault of his own, his car hit a puddle and aquaplaned out of control.
Hellens said the state’s accident reconstruction expert found both vehicles were travelling at the same speed.
He said the taxi driver testified that he was driving at about 90 kilometres per hour. Hellens asked if that speed is reasonable for the taxi driver in those conditions.
The State presented its arguments on Wednesday afternoon.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
