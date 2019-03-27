Who should play Lebo Mathosa in biopic? Tweeps weigh in

BET Africa announced on Wednesday it is holding auditions in Johannesburg for actresses to play the legendary musician, who passed away in 2006, in an upcoming movie being made about her life and music.

JOHANNESBURG - Denise Zimba? Soso Rungqu? Brenda Ngxoli? Who should play the late Lebo Mathosa in an upcoming biopic?

@BET_Africa is bringing #LeboMathosa's biopic to the streets and screens of South Africa. This will be based on the singer’s incredible life story while taking viewers on a journey to the 90s for a taste of the kwaito revolution. Auditions will be @SkyRinkStudios. #BETLeboMathosa pic.twitter.com/1PXbEAjiOw — BET Africa (@BET_Africa) March 27, 2019

People on Twitter have given their suggestions on who would be ideal for the job, including a number of well-known actresses.

she can definitely be Lebo Mathosa in the biopic that BET wants to make in remembrance of Lebo Mathosa 🤗 pic.twitter.com/b2Sx4TT1Cy — ✊sofela emzabalazweni (@W_EE_N_Dy) March 27, 2019

I don't know why but I feel Denise would play this role well. https://t.co/pXnu9xW28v — Farah C. Fortune (@fcfortune) March 27, 2019

Thandi Matlaila will definitely kill the role of Lebo Mathosa. This lady is a good actress. pic.twitter.com/DGFj3a9lV2 — IG: Lesegopase (@LesegoPase) March 27, 2019

yeah, Denise would also kill the Lebo Mathosa role. @MissDeniseZimba go get it, ma! — S² (@SbohSibisi) March 27, 2019

@NomzamoMbatha will be perfect to play Lebo Mathosa pic.twitter.com/0cxQ8yZs6W — Puleng Nyamathane (@Puleng_Nyaks) March 27, 2019

Lol you think so? Me playing Lebo Mathosa 🤔 https://t.co/JaPdwQIzqy — #MamaKaBafana 😢 (@nelisiwe_sibiya) March 27, 2019

I bet an unknown artist could do so much justice and bring Lebo Mathosa to life.



Can they not cast based on hype because we've seen how that turned out in the past. — ThiweOfficial (@Thiwe) March 27, 2019

Babes Wodumo can play Lebo Mathosa and Bontle Modiselle can play Thembi Seete...now that would be fire🔥 — Zandi Vote EFF (@Zandipatricia1) March 27, 2019

I'm biting odd more than I can chew here but Bonang Matheba would make a good Lebo Mathosa. Also Cleo from The Queen would kill the part. — Chanté the 1st 👑 (@_Chanteh) March 27, 2019

Somizi' daughter, Bahumi, looks like Lebo Mathosa, I worry yazi I don't know if she can act 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/76eZ9EKPb2 — Sibz (@sibzE) March 27, 2019

Can't think of anyone more deserving to be Lebo Mathosa other than Zodwa Wabantu pic.twitter.com/CcvHnKRVIn — Mispronounced name owner (@lihubhulu) March 27, 2019

@LebangKgosana are you gonna play Lebo Mathosa in this biopic ? — Gaba S. (@Mizz_Emm) March 27, 2019

Who do you think should get the part?