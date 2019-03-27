What the new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter has planned

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Edward Kieswetter’s appointment on Wednesday, which is effective from 1 May this year.

CAPE TOWN – Newly announced Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he’s under no illusion and is aware that he faces a huge task.

Kieswetter made the comments during an interview on Wednesday night with CapeTalk’s Lester Kiewit.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Kieswetter’s appointment on Wednesday, which is effective from 1 May this year.

He takes over from acting Sars Commissioner Mark Kingon. Kieswetter has commended Kingon for the work done at the Revenue Service.

“Mark has done amazing work under very difficult circumstances. I have no doubt he will be an important part of the team.”

Kieswetter says he’s honoured to be the new commissioner.



“To be called to do such an important role is a huge privilege and honour.”

He is no stranger to the Revenue Service and served as deputy Sars commissioner between 2004 and 2009.

Listen to the audio for more on Kieswetter’s plans.