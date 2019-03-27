Popular Topics
WATCH LIVE: Peet Venter reveals more on dodgy Bosasa dealings

Former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter continues his testimony at the state capture inquiry as is expected to reveal more details on the facilities management company's dodgy dealings.

A screengrab of former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter giving testimony at the state capture inquiry on 27 March 2019.
A screengrab of former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter giving testimony at the state capture inquiry on 27 March 2019.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter continues his testimony at the state capture inquiry as is expected to reveal more details on the facilities management company's dodgy dealings.

WATCH: Peet Venter reveals more on dodgy Bosasa dealings

