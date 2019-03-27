Venter: Watson used me to do his dirty work so no evidence led back to him

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Venter: Watson used me to do his dirty work so no evidence led back to him

Peet Venter said he was also told by former Bosasa executives Angelo Agrizzi and Andries van Tonder that CEO Gavin Watson never signed off on any documents to keep his hands clean.

A screengrab of former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter giving testimony at the state capture inquiry on 27 March 2019.
A screengrab of former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter giving testimony at the state capture inquiry on 27 March 2019.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter has told the Zondo Commission that CEO Gavin Watson used him to do his dirty work so that no evidence led back to him.

Venter said he was also told by former Bosasa executives Angelo Agrizzi and Andries van Tonder that Watson never signed off on any documents to keep his hands clean.

Venter said the final straw was when Watson instructed him to hand over a bag full of money to former Correctional Services official Patrick Gillingham.

“Mr Watson just kept on making illegal demands and I just couldn’t take it anymore. The last nail in the coffin was when he told me to meet with Patrick Gillingham and to hand him a parcel containing cash. I knew it was cash because it was wrapped in a bank-secured bag.”

Venter said he was also ordered to make payments to President Cyril Ramaphosa's son Andile.

Ramaphosa reportedly admitted that Bosasa did, in fact, pay him R2 million for a business deal which he said he now regrets.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane now wants the president to appear before the state capture commission to come clean about his son’s dealings.

"What Nkandla was to Jacob Zuma, Bosasa is to Cyril Ramaphosa and therefore it becomes important for the people of South Africa that if they’re going to go and elect a leader, we best know what type of a leader we’re electing. Is that leader embroiled in corruption, bribery?"

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA