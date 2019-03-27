Venter: Watson used me to do his dirty work so no evidence led back to him

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter has told the Zondo Commission that CEO Gavin Watson used him to do his dirty work so that no evidence led back to him.

Venter said the final straw was when Watson instructed him to hand over a bag full of money to former Correctional Services official Patrick Gillingham.

“Mr Watson just kept on making illegal demands and I just couldn’t take it anymore. The last nail in the coffin was when he told me to meet with Patrick Gillingham and to hand him a parcel containing cash. I knew it was cash because it was wrapped in a bank-secured bag.”

Venter said he was also ordered to make payments to President Cyril Ramaphosa's son Andile.

Ramaphosa reportedly admitted that Bosasa did, in fact, pay him R2 million for a business deal which he said he now regrets.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane now wants the president to appear before the state capture commission to come clean about his son’s dealings.

"What Nkandla was to Jacob Zuma, Bosasa is to Cyril Ramaphosa and therefore it becomes important for the people of South Africa that if they’re going to go and elect a leader, we best know what type of a leader we’re electing. Is that leader embroiled in corruption, bribery?"