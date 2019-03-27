Venter: Watson threatened to terminate my services if I didn't do as told

Former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter says that he never questioned CEO Gavin Watson’s instructions about dodgy payments to a number of people, including President Cyril Ramaphosa's son.

Venter told the Zondo commission of inquiry that Watson instructed him to pay R500,000 to Andile Ramaphosa using a dummy corporation but he never inquired what the money was for.

The former auditor also revealed that Watson was the one who paid for Hlaudi Motsoeneng's legal fees in 2017.

He described to the commission that various payments were made through a shell company Miotto Trading on behalf of Watson.

Venter claims that some of the beneficiaries were the president's son Andile Ramaphosa for half a million and former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng, who received R1.1 million for his legal fees.

The former Bosasa auditor says that the money was from Watson's personal account.

He says he was scared that if he didn't do as he was told, he would lose his job.

"I would complain that this practice was incorrect and morally disturbing but Gavin Watson threatened that my services and those of my company would be terminated. I had to do what was asked of me or else what happened to so many would happen to me."

The commission resumes on Wednesday morning where Venter is expected to continue with his testimony.