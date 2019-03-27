Venter: Watson threatened to terminate my services if I didn't do as told
Former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter says that he never questioned CEO Gavin Watson’s instructions about dodgy payments to a number of people, including President Cyril Ramaphosa's son.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter says that he never questioned CEO Gavin Watson’s instructions about dodgy payments to a number of people, including President Cyril Ramaphosa's son.
Venter told the Zondo commission of inquiry that Watson instructed him to pay R500,000 to Andile Ramaphosa using a dummy corporation but he never inquired what the money was for.
The former auditor also revealed that Watson was the one who paid for Hlaudi Motsoeneng's legal fees in 2017.
He described to the commission that various payments were made through a shell company Miotto Trading on behalf of Watson.
Venter claims that some of the beneficiaries were the president's son Andile Ramaphosa for half a million and former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng, who received R1.1 million for his legal fees.
The former Bosasa auditor says that the money was from Watson's personal account.
He says he was scared that if he didn't do as he was told, he would lose his job.
"I would complain that this practice was incorrect and morally disturbing but Gavin Watson threatened that my services and those of my company would be terminated. I had to do what was asked of me or else what happened to so many would happen to me."
The commission resumes on Wednesday morning where Venter is expected to continue with his testimony.
Timeline
-
Bosasa CEO instructed me to pay for Motsoeneng’s legal fees - former auditor
-
Former Bosasa auditor: Agrizzi bribed me to help expose CEO Watson
-
'I wasn't involved in anything illegal,' former Bosasa auditor tells inquiry
-
Former Bosasa auditor: I didn't tell Agrizzi, Watson to sign fraudulent invoices
Popular in Local
-
Another wheel comes off 'Afrikaans is Groot' as Toyota pulls sponsorship
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Skorokoro
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analyst
-
Man who tried to kill wife with plane in Botswana identified as South African
-
PIC Inquiry hears of R21m given to Matjila’s 'girlfriend' to manufacture buses
-
Ramaphosa: ANC irrevocably committed to empowerment of women
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.