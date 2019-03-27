Two defending champs square off in MODC semi

The Dolphins side won five matches during the regular season – one each against the other five teams – to finish second on the log standings and earn a home semi.

CAPE TOWN - Dolphins coach Grant Morgan believes their unpredictability this season makes them a tough side for any opposition ahead of their Momentum One-Day Cup (MODC) semi-final against the Warriors in Durban.

The two sides are the defending champions after last years final was rained out and meant the two had to share the trophy.

The Dolphins side won five matches during the regular season – one each against the other five teams – to finish second on the log standings and earn a home semi.

The last win over the Warriors was a convincing nine-wicket bonus-point victory and Morgan feels they can take confidence from that.

“What we have is unpredictability, which is not necessarily a good thing, but in this instance it may work in our favour. It makes us a thorny side because we have beaten everyone. People know that on our day we can beat anyone, hopefully, it will be our day on Thursday and we are able to progress.”

Meanwhile, Warriors coach Rivash Gobind believes his side are ready for the playoffs. The Eastern Cape franchise have punched above their weight for many years.

“Our goal has always been to get into the knockout stages and now that we’re here, we need to make sure we put in a performance that does justice to how we’ve played throughout the competition,” the coach said.

Both sides have to return to Proteas for the playoff.

The Dolphins squad:

Sarel Erwee

Vaughn van Jaarsveld

Marques Ackerman

Dane Vilas

Khaya Zondo (capt)

Sibonelo Makhanya

Daryn Dupavillon

Andile Phehlukwayo

Senuran Muthusamy

Keshav Maharaj

Eathan Bosch

Okuhle Cele

Prenelan Subrayen

Lwandiswa Zuma

The Warriors squad:

Matthew Breetzke

Gihahn Cloete

Jon-Jon Smuts (capt)

Sinethemba Qeshile

Yaseen Vallie

Onke Nyaku

Sithembile Langa

Thomas Kaber

Sisanda Magala

Andrew Birch

Lutho Sipamla

Lesiba Ngoepe

Jade de Klerk

Marco Marais