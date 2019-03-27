Two defending champs square off in MODC semi
The Dolphins side won five matches during the regular season – one each against the other five teams – to finish second on the log standings and earn a home semi.
CAPE TOWN - Dolphins coach Grant Morgan believes their unpredictability this season makes them a tough side for any opposition ahead of their Momentum One-Day Cup (MODC) semi-final against the Warriors in Durban.
The two sides are the defending champions after last years final was rained out and meant the two had to share the trophy.
The Dolphins side won five matches during the regular season – one each against the other five teams – to finish second on the log standings and earn a home semi.
The last win over the Warriors was a convincing nine-wicket bonus-point victory and Morgan feels they can take confidence from that.
“What we have is unpredictability, which is not necessarily a good thing, but in this instance it may work in our favour. It makes us a thorny side because we have beaten everyone. People know that on our day we can beat anyone, hopefully, it will be our day on Thursday and we are able to progress.”
Meanwhile, Warriors coach Rivash Gobind believes his side are ready for the playoffs. The Eastern Cape franchise have punched above their weight for many years.
“Our goal has always been to get into the knockout stages and now that we’re here, we need to make sure we put in a performance that does justice to how we’ve played throughout the competition,” the coach said.
Both sides have to return to Proteas for the playoff.
The Dolphins squad:
Sarel Erwee
Vaughn van Jaarsveld
Marques Ackerman
Dane Vilas
Khaya Zondo (capt)
Sibonelo Makhanya
Daryn Dupavillon
Andile Phehlukwayo
Senuran Muthusamy
Keshav Maharaj
Eathan Bosch
Okuhle Cele
Prenelan Subrayen
Lwandiswa Zuma
The Warriors squad:
Matthew Breetzke
Gihahn Cloete
Jon-Jon Smuts (capt)
Sinethemba Qeshile
Yaseen Vallie
Onke Nyaku
Sithembile Langa
Thomas Kaber
Sisanda Magala
Andrew Birch
Lutho Sipamla
Lesiba Ngoepe
Jade de Klerk
Marco Marais
Popular in Sport
-
'Ronaldo Alarm' for Juventus ahead of Champions League quarter-finals
-
Australia to confront past as ball-tampering bans expire
-
Semenya says 'no threat' to women's sport
-
Indian spinner Ashwin sparks row with Buttler over 'Mankad' run-out
-
Cricket law arbiters have their say on Ravi Ashwin's Mankad
-
Hunt 'glad' as Bafana players return ahead of Nedbank Cup clash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.