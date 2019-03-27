Thousands flee to Beira seeking aid in wake of Cyclone Idai

Dozens of white tents have been set up close to the Beira Airport to create a relief camp for those affected by Cyclone Idai.

BEIRA, Mozambique - Thousands of people have fled to the city of Beira in Mozambique after Cyclone Idai swept through the country earlier this month.

Buzi was one of the worst hit areas, with water levels rising as high as 11 meters and many people having to be saved from rooftops and trees.

Many of the survivors are now being housed at a relief camp in Beira.

Anita Baptista, 18, fled to Beira with her brothers, leaving their parents behind.

Baptista managed to get to a school when the flooding started and together with other community members, stayed on the roof for two days until water levels receded.

"The water was up to my chest and we started to look for building with high roofs. We stayed there because the water was very high."

This camp is now home to thousands of people who were brought in by air or boat from the worst affected areas.

Baptista says that they are receiving food and water, but like so many others, have no idea where to go from here.

