Sir Lowry’s Pass Village residents suspend protests

Human Settlements mayoral committee member Malusi Booi has promised to implement solutions to address the area’s housing needs.

Sir Lowry's Pass Village residents agreed to clear roads blocked during demonstrations, as the city has vowed to roll out interim housing relief for the area. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
Sir Lowry's Pass Village residents agreed to clear roads blocked during demonstrations, as the city has vowed to roll out interim housing relief for the area. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Sir Lowry’s Pass Village residents have agreed to suspend housing demonstrations following a meeting with City of Cape Town bosses.

Human Settlements mayoral committee member Malusi Booi has promised to implement solutions to address the area’s housing needs.

Grievances over a lack of housing sparked violent demonstrations in the community since last week.

A heavy police could be seen at the entrance into the Sir Lowry’s Pass Village from the N2 Highway.

Partially burnt out rubble and broken bricks that earlier blockaded the road leading into the area were removed by residents.

These remnants of earlier protests revealed the community's frustration with the lack of housing delivery in the community.

Alex Overberg, an interim housing committee member from the neighbourhood, said they were satisfied with planned interventions from city officials.

“We will work together so that we agreed upon this morning can be accomplished.”

He claimed around 2,000 people in the community needed proper housing.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

