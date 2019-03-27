Sharks assistant coach Nick Easter aware of threat posed by the Bulls

In their last meeting at Loftus, the Bulls ran out as comfortable 37-14 winners against a Sharks side who have blown hot and cold.

CAPE TOWN - Sharks assistant coach Nick Easter is well aware of the threat posed by the Bulls and their fly-half Handre Pollard.

He believes the Sharks physicality will be vital in their crucial Super Rugby clash against the Bulls on Saturday afternoon.

“Everyone is disappointed about that and it’s in the back of their minds, but this is three weeks later and it’s all about continuing the focus on ourselves and how we can improve. We didn’t look after the ball and ill-discipline cost us. That’s the bottom line. The Bulls have shown when they’ve won games, that they’re a pressure team; they like to pin you back in your half, Handre Pollard pulls the strings. They’ve got good leadership there and they’ll force you into mistakes.”

Easter indicated the areas where the Sharks must execute in order to be successful against the Bulls.

“Our discipline, especially around the attack areas, has to be spot on. We also have to look after the ball better, there were many unforced errors and balls spilt in contact which is unlike us. Let’s not forget that we got ourselves back in the game. At 27-14, we had a couple of visits into the danger area and with a little bit more belief and confidence and cutting out the errors. It could have been a different ball game. But that was three weeks ago and a lot changes in a week of Super Rugby. They will be smarting from what happened to them on the weekend and we know that they will turn up this week.”

The match kicks off at 3:05pm on Saturday in Durban.